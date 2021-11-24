Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stone for 25 National Highway projects of total length 257 km with an investment of ₹11,721 crores in Jammu today.

This is aligned with the government's goal to expeditiously develop National Highway network of 2 lakh kilometres by 2025.

As per an official statement released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, these projects will provide all-weather connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir valley. These are strategically important for swift movement of defence forces along with agricultural, industrial and socio-economic progress of the region.

It further stated that the projects will connect all major roads leading to various district headquarters and will help in the generation of employment and self-employment opportunities.

"The projects will involve Rehabilitation and upgradation of some sections, construction of Viaduct and tunnel and Rectification of black spots," the ministry said.

Meanwhile the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways said that India must be aligned with the commitment made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently at the COP-26 summit to achieve the target of net-zero emissions or a carbon-neutral country by the year 2070.

Gadkari said that the government is carrying out tree plantation and transplantation along the National Highways under the green highway mission where larger participation of the local communities, farmers, NGOs, and private sector is expected. He said to utilize the benefits of huge investment in infrastructure, the private sector can invest in building logistics parks, smart cities, and industrial parks along the corridor.

The minister further said that the construction of 65,000 km of national highways is being done under the Bharatmala Phase 1 and 2. He said there is a plan to develop around 35,000 km of highways under Bharatmala Phase-1 with an overall capital expenditure of over ₹10 Lakh crore. 20,000 km of this is already under construction.

With greater participation from the private sector and increased government spending, opportunities for investors in the country's supply chain are on the increase.

(With inputs from agencies)

