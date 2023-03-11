Union Minister for Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari on Sunday will unveil Bengaluru's first methanol-run buses. The project is aimed at reducing the level of emissions and the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) NITI Aayog, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Ashok Leyland are conducting the project together.

"The concept of 'Methanol Economy' is being actively pursued by China, Italy, Sweden, Israel, the US, Australia, Japan, and many other European countries. 10 percent of fuel in China in the transport sector is Methanol," a NITI Aayog statement said.

A senior official of the BMTC told the news platform Moneycontrol that a pilot trial of MD15 (diesel with 15 percent methanol) buses will be launched at 5:30 pm from Vidhana Soudha.

In the pilot project, the BMTC is planning to launch 80 buses that will run on methanol fuel and 20 Ashok Leyland buses will also be introduced in the initial phases. As part of the project, the Indian Oil Corporation will provide free diesel and methanol for three months.

The Moneycontrol report added that a prototype of the M100 (100 percent methanol) truck will also be unveiled at the event.

Methanol can be produced through the reaction of carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and hydrogen, which are also known as syngas. The syngas can be produced from various sources such as natural gas, coal, or biomass.

Methanol can be blended with gasoline or used as a standalone fuel in vehicles with modified engines. It has a high octane rating, which means it can improve engine performance and reduce harmful emissions.

The project came at a time when many state governments and the Union Government are working on providing cleaner fuel options. The National Biofuel policy also talks about ethanol blending which is a clean, low-cost alternative to fossil fuel-based products.