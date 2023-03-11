Nitin Gadkari to unveil first methanol run buses in Bengaluru on 12 March1 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 11:31 PM IST
- The project came at a time when many state governments and the Union Government are working on providing cleaner fuel options
Union Minister for Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari on Sunday will unveil Bengaluru's first methanol-run buses. The project is aimed at reducing the level of emissions and the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) NITI Aayog, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Ashok Leyland are conducting the project together.
