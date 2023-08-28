Nitin Gadkari to unveil world's first 100% ethanol-fueled Toyota Innova car tomorrow1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 09:16 AM IST
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will unveil a 100% ethanol-fueled variant of Toyota's Innova car tomorrow.
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will unveil a 100% ethanol-fueled variant of Toyota's Innova car tomorrow, August 29, Tuesday. The minister provided the information while addressing the Mint Sustainability Summit here.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message