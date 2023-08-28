Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will unveil a 100% ethanol-fueled variant of Toyota's Innova car tomorrow, August 29, Tuesday. The minister provided the information while addressing the Mint Sustainability Summit here. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gadkari has been exhorting automakers to come out with alternative fuel-powered and green vehicles. Last year, he had launched a hydrogen-powered car, the Toyota Mirai EV.

"On August 29, I am going to launch the popular (Toyota) Innova car on 100 percent ethanol," the minister said. Notably, this will be the world's first BS-VI (Stage-II), electric flex-fuel vehicle, as per PTI reports.

He informed that he started taking an interest in biofuels in 2004 after the petrol price hike in the country and visited Brazil for this purpose. According to Gadkari, biofuels can do wonders and save a lot of forexes which is being spent on the import of petroleum.

“If we want to become Atamnirbhar (self-reliant) we have to bring this oil import to zero. At present it is ₹16 lakh crore. This is a big loss to the economy. India needs to take more sustainable measures as pollution is a big problem in the country," Gadkari asserted.

"We have taken a lot of (sustainability) initiatives but we need to take more because pollution is a problem. Ecology and the environment are very important," he said as quoted by PTI.

"We need to reduce air and water pollution. We have to improve the quality of water in our rivers. This is a big challenge. We need to protect our ecology and environment," the minister added.

In addition, Nitin Gadkari said that various road projects worth ₹65,000 crore are expected to be completed by the year-end which also includes the construction of the Dwarka Expressway.

He also pointed toward the harmful impact of chemical fertilizers and pesticides saying this causes cancer-like diseases. He believes that organic farming can create a lot of wealth and move us towards sustainability, PTI reported.

“We need to educate people to change waste into wealth. The logistic cost would come down to nine percent from 14 to 16 percent at present with the construction of more highways," he said.

(With PTI inputs)