Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Nitin Gadkari unveils 12 national highway projects worth 8,000 cr in Hyderabad

Nitin Gadkari unveils 12 national highway projects worth 8,000 cr in Hyderabad

The 12 national highways were of a total length of 460 Km.
1 min read . 04:07 PM IST Livemint

  • The ministry expects the national highways projects to boost inter-state connectivity by enabling seamless travel from Telangana to Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Friday inaugurated 12 national highway projects worth 8,000 crore. Also, the minister launched seven CRIF Projects in Hyderabad.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Friday inaugurated 12 national highway projects worth 8,000 crore. Also, the minister launched seven CRIF Projects in Hyderabad.

The 12 national highways were of a total length of 460 Km.

The 12 national highways were of a total length of 460 Km.

The ministry expects the national highway projects to boost inter-state connectivity by enabling seamless travel from Telangana to Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

The ministry expects the national highway projects to boost inter-state connectivity by enabling seamless travel from Telangana to Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

"The fast-paced Highway development will boost trade and commerce in the region and create sustainable employment opportunities for the youth," the ministry said.

"The fast-paced Highway development will boost trade and commerce in the region and create sustainable employment opportunities for the youth," the ministry said.

Gadkari inaugurated the above-mentioned projects today in presence of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, MoS Gen V. K. Singh, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and dignitaries.

Gadkari inaugurated the above-mentioned projects today in presence of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, MoS Gen V. K. Singh, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and dignitaries.

As per the ministry, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the network of state of art and safe National Highways built will have a transformational impact on the socio-economic prosperity of the people in Hyderabad and Telangana.

As per the ministry, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the network of state of art and safe National Highways built will have a transformational impact on the socio-economic prosperity of the people in Hyderabad and Telangana.