Nitin Gadkari’s advice to highway agencies: ‘Shouldn’t charge toll if roads are not…’

Nitin Gadkari emphasized the importance of providing good-quality roads before charging tolls, urging highway agencies to collect user fees only where the best-quality roads are provided.

Written By Alka Jain
First Published10:26 AM IST
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. (ANI Photo)
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. (ANI Photo)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday asserted that highway agencies should not charge tolls for poor-quality roads. “If you don't provide good quality service, you should not charge a toll,” the BJP leader said at a global workshop on satellite-based tolling, which will be implemented over 5,000 km this financial year.

“We are in a hurry to start tolling to collect user fees and protect our interest. You should collect the user fee where you provide the best quality road. If you collect toll on roads with potholes, mud, then there will be a backlash from people,” the road and transport minister said as quoted by PTI.

Also Read | Bihar’s yet-to-be-opened Araria bridge collapses: Gadkari raps Nitish Kumar govt

The state-owned NHAI intends to introduce a GNSS-based Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system within the current FASTag framework, initially adopting a hybrid approach that will simultaneously utilize both RFID-based ETC and GNSS-based ETC.

NHAI plans to implement this system first on commercial vehicles and then on private vehicles, considering scalability and privacy concerns. The highway authority has also suggested incorporating driver behaviour analysis and backend data analysis to detect fraud.

"With GNSS, the payment modes might be converted from prepaid to postpaid. Banks and financial institutions might be able to provide faster credits based on travel plans," NHAI said.

Also Read | NHAI seeks global partners for GNSS-based toll collection system

On Tuesday, Gadkari said the construction of highways under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) could be made flexible and market-driven to ensure completion. “I believe that infrastructure should be developed by the contractors.”

Under HAM, the government provides around 40 per cent of the project cost and the contractor the remaining. "Why should the government always provide 40 per cent even if the contractor is willing to invest more than 60 per cent of the project? What is needed is completion, and the proposals should be market-driven," he asked.

Also Read | Govt issues new guidelines to make Indian highways safer

The implementation of the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)-based electronic toll collection is expected to increase India's total toll collection by at least 10,000 crore, Gadkari added.

In 2023-24, India's total toll collection reached 64,809.86 crore, marking a 35 per cent increase from the previous year and exceeding government and industry estimates due to a surge in commercial traffic.

 

(With PTI inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaNitin Gadkari’s advice to highway agencies: ‘Shouldn’t charge toll if roads are not…’

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

360.25
04:57 AM | 27 JUN 2024
4.1 (1.15%)

Bharat Electronics

305.75
04:57 AM | 27 JUN 2024
-1.1 (-0.36%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

158.15
04:57 AM | 27 JUN 2024
2.55 (1.64%)

Vedanta

442.40
04:57 AM | 27 JUN 2024
0.25 (0.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

India Cements

288.00
04:47 AM | 27 JUN 2024
25.05 (9.53%)

Whirlpool Of India

2,005.80
04:47 AM | 27 JUN 2024
168.9 (9.19%)

Westlife Development

917.35
04:47 AM | 27 JUN 2024
71.45 (8.45%)

Titagarh Rail Systems

1,886.30
04:47 AM | 27 JUN 2024
119.4 (6.76%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,977.00-699.00
    Chennai
    72,835.00-1,128.00
    Delhi
    73,120.00-412.00
    Kolkata
    73,120.00-484.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue