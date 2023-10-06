Indian cinema is buzzing with a new wave of biographical films. Among the slew of awaited releases, one title stands out - ‘Highway Man of India’. This anticipated film dives into the life of Nitin Gadkari, an influential political figure known for his extensive contributions to road transport and highways across the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: ‘Can now reach Delhi airport in 20 min from..’ Nitin Gadkari on reduce travel time after Ring Road project opening Touted as an in-depth portrayal of Gadkari's journey, the biopic, produced under the banner of Akshay Deshmukh Films, will reveal lesser-known facets of the 'Highway Man of India'. Anurag Rajan Bhusari, who dons multiple hats as the film’s writer and director, highlighted the captivating elements of Gadkari's life that audiences can expect.

Without revealing too much, Bhusari mentioned that - while the politician's esteemed career is acknowledged widely - the exploration of his early days and personal life in the film would offer fresh insights. The film, presented by Abhijit Majumdar, is produced by Akshay Anant Deshmukh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

The biopic tries to combine Gadkari's public image as an eloquent leader with his personal tales, according to Bhusari. While Gadkari's career in politics is definitely remarkable, he says that different aspects of Gadkari's personality will be showcased, as per HT Marathi.

Who'll play Nitin Gadkari? The recent unveiling of the film's teaser poster on social media has amplified the curiosity surrounding the project. Amid the growing excitement, the burning question on every cinema enthusiast's mind remains: who will essay the role of Nitin Gadkari? The producers have kept it a secret, heightening the suspense about the lead actor. Even the poster does not show his face. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Lok Sabha 2024: Nitin Gadkari won't put up posters or offer tea to 'bribe' voters “Nitin gadkari is the only politician right now who is loved by opposition also," wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter). “Heard they reject megastar Akshay kumar after back to back solo disaster," speculated another.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!