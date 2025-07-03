Nitin Gadkari's Ranchi flight diverted to Gaya due to bad weather, low visibility after heavy rainfall

Union Minister of Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari's flight to Ranchi was diverted to the Gaya International Airport on Thursday due to bad weather.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Gaya International Airport director Bangjit Saha said the minister’s plane was diverted because of bad weather and low visibility following heavy rain.

The flight landed safely at Gaya International Airport at 4.30 pm on Thursday. “As soon as the minister’s plane was given permission to land, the paramilitary forces cordoned off the runway and ensured a safe landing. The minister took a rest in the waiting lounge,” Saha said.

The minister left after a chartered plane arrived from Ranchi. “He left for Ranchi at 5.30 pm. Later his plane also took off safely,” Saha added.

Nitin Gadkari was travelling to Ranchi from Garhwa in Jharkhand to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth ₹6,300 crore, the HT report said, quoting officials.

'Centre committed to overhaul Jharkhand's infra' Gadkari on Thursday said the Centre is committed to augment Jharkhand's infrastructure, and it would implement projects worth ₹2 lakh crore in the state, according to a PTI report.

The Union Road Transport and Highways Minister asserted that Jharkhand, which is rich in mineral resources, would see unprecedented growth in the highways sector.

"I am committed to bolster Jharkhand's infrastructure. I assure the people of implementing ₹2 lakh crore-worth national highway projects in the state," he said, while addressing a public meeting.

"We have completed ₹40,000-crore national highway projects in the state. At present, we are implementing highway projects worth ₹70,000 crore, while projects worth ₹75,000 crore are in the pipeline," Gadkari said.

Strengthening infrastructure was the need of the hour to make India a $5-trillion economy in line with PM Narendra Modi's vision, he said.

Gadkari, who arrived in Ranchi in a special flight, went to Garhwa in a helicopter and addressed a public rally there. He was scheduled to arrive in Ranchi from Garhwa on a helicopter, but it was diverted to Gayaji in Bihar due to inclement weather, an official said.

Later, a special aircraft was sent to Gayaji and Gadkari arrived in Ranchi and inaugurated projects worth ₹3,890 crore.