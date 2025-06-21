Nitish Kumar's big move ahead of Bihar Elections, CM hikes pension for widows, elderly and disabled to ₹1,100

In a big move just ahead of the Bihar Elections 2025, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced on Saturday, June 21, a hike in the pensions of all elderly, disabled, and widowed women under the Social Security Pension Scheme.

He took to X to inform that the monthly pension will be hiked to ₹1,100 from ₹400 earlier.

"All the beneficiaries will get a pension at the increased rate from the month of July," Nitish Kumar said.

He added, “It will be ensured that this amount is sent to the account of all the beneficiaries on the 10th of the month. This will help 1 crore 9 lakh 69 thousand 255 beneficiaries a lot...”

Nitish Kumar's announcement came just months ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.

The elections for all the 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly are likley to be end in October-November this year. The Election Commission is yet announce schedule for the state polls.

However, political parties in Bihar have upped their ante in the wake of the elections.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a slew of development projects worth over ₹5,200 crore in Bihar's Siwan on June 20, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi launched the party's 'Nyay Samvad' or 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad' on May 15.

The Assembly election is barely a few months away in Bihar, which has been ruled by BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for close to two decades.

his year, the contest will be between Nitish Kumar's (JDU) and BJP-led NDA, and the Mahagathbandhan led by the Congress and Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

