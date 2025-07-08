Nitish Kumar Cabinet announces big decision ahead of Bihar Election: 35% quota for women in Govt jobs

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government announced on July 8 that 35 per cent of all government services and posts will be reserved for women candidates in the state.

The key decision, taken in an election year, was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Bihar is going to the assembly polls later this year.

According to the decision, all women candidates who are original residents of Bihar will be given 35 per cent reservation in all direct recruitment for government services and jobs.

Nitish, women's top choice for Bihar: Survey In May this year, a pre-poll survey revealed that women in Bihar are likely to vote for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), while most men could vote for the Mahagathbandhan.

The opinion poll released by InkInsight also suggested that the Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar is women's top choice for Bihar Chief Minister, while Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav is the popular choice among the youth.

The cabinet approved 43 proposals during its latest meeting, with several major decisions aimed at employment, youth welfare, and agricultural relief.

Bihar Youth Commission to be formed The Bihar Cabinet gave the nod to form the Bihar Youth Commission, which will advise the government on education and employment for youth in the state. The commission will consist of one chairperson, two vice-chairpersons, and seven members, with a maximum age limit of 45 years.

This decision will empower women and ensure their rightful place in government services.

Kumar announced this cabinet's decision in an X post and wrote that the move aims at providing more employment opportunities to the youth.

"I am pleased to inform that with the aim of providing more and more employment opportunities to the youth of Bihar, training them, and making them empowered and capable, the state government has decided to form the Bihar Youth Commission, and today the cabinet has also approved the formation of the Bihar Youth Commission," he wrote

He said that the commission will also prepare programmes to tackle the issues of alcohol and other intoxicants.