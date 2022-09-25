Nitish Kumar calls for Mahagathbandhan or 'will lose badly' in 2024 LS polls1 min read . Updated: 25 Sep 2022, 04:15 PM IST
- I will urge all parties including Congress to come together, Nitish Kumar said
Listen to this article
Calling for Mahagathbandhan, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar urged all parties including Congress to come together to fight against BJP. “I will urge all parties including Congress to come together and then they (BJP) will lose badly in 2024 Lok Sabha polls," Kumar asserted.