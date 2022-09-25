Calling for Mahagathbandhan, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar urged all parties including Congress to come together to fight against BJP. “I will urge all parties including Congress to come together and then they (BJP) will lose badly in 2024 Lok Sabha polls," Kumar asserted.

Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Yadav along with Nitish is all set to meet Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Sunday to discuss opposition unity and other agendas.

A source close to the development claimed, Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad will meet Sonia Gandhi at 6 pm in Delhi and holds much more important than it seems.

RJD sources revealed, the meeting is important not only to strengthen the Opposition for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024 but for various reasons as the party chief will seek assurance from Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in the 'unity of the opposition to agree for compromises'.

Lalu and JDU chief Nitish Kumar will further ask Gandhi for the right to approach the Opposition camp by meeting the leaders of regional parties who are politically distant from Congress to join the alliance.

As per the sources, JDU and RJD chiefs are likely to approach Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in Telangana, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSR) Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in Haryana, Left in Kerala, Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP), Odisha's Biju Janata Dal (BJD), and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Interestingly, Congress would be compromising if Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar get the "huge Right of Coordination" for bringing leaders to the opposition camp.

