Nitish Kumar gets injured during Chhath Puja inspections: Watch
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is currently conducting inspections of the sites for the upcoming Chhath Puja. He is personally taking note of all the preparations and also advises media to inform the public about inspected sites, where they can offer their prayers. He even showed his injuries, received while conducting one such inspection in Patna, earlier this month.