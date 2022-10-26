Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is currently conducting inspections of the sites for the upcoming Chhath Puja. He is personally taking note of all the preparations and also advises media to inform the public about inspected sites, where they can offer their prayers. He even showed his injuries, received while conducting one such inspection in Patna, earlier this month.

On 15 October, the streamer which was carrying Nitish Kumar collided with a pillar of JP Setu, giving minor injuries to the Chief Minister. The district magistrate of Patna told the news agency PTI that the boat didn't suffer any significant damage in the incident and all people on board were safe.

“The incident took place when the steamer developed some technical snag and hit a pillar of the JP Setu. The chief minister and others onboard were safely shifted into another steamer and they carried on with the inspection," Singh said.

On 30 October, various parts of India will celebrate the Chhath Puja festival. It is one of the biggest festivals in Bihar, with lakhs of devotees taking a dip in the Ganga river on that day.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also requested the Ministry of Railways to run more special trains for the people en route to Bihar for the Chhath Puja celebrations and ensure hassle-free travel for the devotees.

“State Chief Secretary Amir Subhani on Tuesday spoke to senior officials of the Ministry of Railways and urged them to run more special trains from various cities of the country to Bihar to clear the rush ahead of the festival," said a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office.

The Ministry of Railways has recently announced running 211 special trains till Chhath Puja this year, for the convenience of devotees who travel to the state for the festival.

“The request was made to the Centre as people spread all over the country return to their homes in Bihar at this time," a senior official of the CMO told the news agency PTI.