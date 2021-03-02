Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Nitish Kumar launches electric bus service in Bihar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishor Prasad ride an electric bus during its inauguration at Secretariat in Patna.

Nitish Kumar launches electric bus service in Bihar

1 min read . 07:42 PM IST PTI

  • Nitish Kumar flagged off a fleet of such buses at the chief ministers secretariat and took a ride himself to the Vidhan Sabha, a kilometre away, for taking part in the days proceedings

PATNA : Public transport in Bihar is all set to grow environment-friendly and make use of sustainable energy with the launch of electric buses here on Tuesday by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Public transport in Bihar is all set to grow environment-friendly and make use of sustainable energy with the launch of electric buses here on Tuesday by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Kumar flagged off a fleet of such buses at the chief ministers secretariat and took a ride himself to the Vidhan Sabha, a kilometre away, for taking part in the days proceedings. "In the initial phase, we shall be having a fleet of 25 buses. Twelve have already arrived and the remaining shall be available soon. "I can assure passengers of a very comfortable ride, besides the obvious advantages of reducing dependence on petroleum fuel", he told reporters.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Sri Lanka to develop West Container Terminal at Colombo Port with India, Japan

2 min read . 07:34 PM IST

Adhir's statement unfortunate, believe in civilised political dialogue: Anand Sharma

2 min read . 07:23 PM IST

Maritime Vision 2030 envisages 3 tn investment in port projects, 20 lakh jobs

3 min read . 07:13 PM IST

Farm laws: Protesting farmers to block KMP Expressway for 5 hrs on Saturday

1 min read . 07:06 PM IST

Kumar flagged off a fleet of such buses at the chief ministers secretariat and took a ride himself to the Vidhan Sabha, a kilometre away, for taking part in the days proceedings. "In the initial phase, we shall be having a fleet of 25 buses. Twelve have already arrived and the remaining shall be available soon. "I can assure passengers of a very comfortable ride, besides the obvious advantages of reducing dependence on petroleum fuel", he told reporters.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Sri Lanka to develop West Container Terminal at Colombo Port with India, Japan

2 min read . 07:34 PM IST

Adhir's statement unfortunate, believe in civilised political dialogue: Anand Sharma

2 min read . 07:23 PM IST

Maritime Vision 2030 envisages 3 tn investment in port projects, 20 lakh jobs

3 min read . 07:13 PM IST

Farm laws: Protesting farmers to block KMP Expressway for 5 hrs on Saturday

1 min read . 07:06 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Notably, the chief minister whose enthusiasm for environmental preservation and sustainable development is well known, had more than a year ago started travelling by electric car. The buses which come in AC and non-AC variants, would be plied, in the first leg, in cities like Patna, Rajgir and Muzaffarpur. These would be equipped with facilities like GPS and e- ticketing. Besides, amenities like mobile travel passes and prepaid cards are also being introduced for the convenience of travellers.

Answering a question if a ride on the electric bus will cost more, the chief minister replied in negative. The occasion was also marked by inauguration, through remote control, of modern district transport offices at Gaya, Jehanabad, Madhepura and Buxar which have been developed at a total cost of 10.37 crore.

Kumar, who was accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers- Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi- and a number of other cabinet colleagues, also disclosed that a plan was afoot to make use of ethanol produced at sugar mills as an additive for petrol which would further reduce the dependency on the fuel.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.