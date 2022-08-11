The JD(U) leader took oath for the eighth time after he announced a new 'grand alliance' with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, who also took oath as the deputy chief minister
After being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the eight time and about to serve his fifth term, Janata Dal (United)' s Nitish Kumar, ‘Grand Alliance’ is set to face floor test to prove majority in the Bihar Legislative Assembly on the 24 August.
The JD(U) leader took oath for the eighth time after he announced a new 'grand alliance' with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, who also took oath as the deputy chief minister. Kumar on 9 August broke the alliance with the BJP. Following that he had resigned.
Nitish Kumar followed his actions with a claim that he would form a new government with support of the opposition Grand Alliance. Kumar parted ways with the BJP alleging that the party was trying to break the JD(U), and joined hands with the political opponents RJD in the Mahagathbandhan on Tuesday. He said it was the unanimous decision of his party leader to break alliance with the BJP.
"The party made the decision together (to leave BJP). I did not want to be the Chief Minister after the previous election. But a lot of pressure was put on me to handle the post. When there were talks with them (points towards Tejashwi Yadav), the decision was made. whether I will stay or not (till 2024)...they can say what they want, but I will not live in the year 2014," Kumar said.
Nitish addressed reporters right outside the Governor's house and announced that "all his MPs and MLAs reached a consensus" to leave NDA. Ensuing the announcement, he reached Rabri Devi's residence and was caught on camera with Tejashwi, hinting at an alliance with his party. After many discussions and alliance parleys, the duo announced that they have sealed the deal.
Moments after Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Bihar Chief Minister after parting ways with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he called for a united Opposition ahead of the General elections scheduled to be held in 2024.
Further, taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kumar said, "Those who came to power in 2014, will they be victorious in 2024? I would like all (opposition) to be united for 2024. I am not a contender for any such post (on PM post)".
