Nitish Kumar resignation LIVE updates: Nitish Kumar resigns as MLC. Can he be CM as well as Rajya Sabha member?

Nitish Kumar resignation LIVE updates: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has resigned from the state legislative council today, 30 March. This comes weeks after his election to the Rajya Sabha.
The resignation would also mean the Janata Dal (United) supremo stepping down as Bihar’s Chief Minister, marking the end of his two-decade-long tenure in one of India’s most politically crucial states.
Nitish Kumar is not a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) but a Member of Legislative Council (MLC). One has to be a member of either house to be a chief minister.
Nitish cannot be a member of a state council and Parliament at the same time, as per the rules.
Race for next Bihar CM
Kumar's return to national politics through the Rajya Sabha could also pave the way for the BJP to have a greater say in the Bihar government and perhaps even stake a claim to the CM's chair. The frontrunner is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.
However, several JD(U) leaders have said that Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, who recently entered active politics, should be his father’s successor, according to reports. They claimed that Nishant Kumar has all the qualities needed to become the Chief Minister.
In another development, the BJP national president Nitin Nabin, who was scheduled to resign as a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Bihar on Sunday, flew to Assam without filing his resignation papers in Patna.
Nitin Nabin has to resign, too
Nabin and Nitish Kumar were elected to the Rajya Sabha on 16 March. Nabin is an MLA for the Bankipur seat and, like Nitish, cannot continue as a member of both the houses – state and Parliament.
Nabin will also resign today, the BJP chief said.
As per the Prohibition of Simultaneous Membership Rules, 1950 (under Articles 101/190 of the Constitution), Nitish Kumar and Nitin Nabin are required to resign as MLC and MLA within 14 days of being elected to Parliament (Rajya Sabha).
BJP sources told PTI that Nabin had left for poll-bound Assam and could travel to Delhi from there.
Follow Live Updates on Nitish Kumar and Nitin Nabin resignation here
Article 164(4) of the Constitution of India provides flexibility, allowing a person to serve as Chief Minister or a minister for a period of six months without being a member of the state legislature or council. This clause is what enables Nitish Kumar to potentially remain in office temporarily even after transitioning to Parliament, at least for six months.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigns as Member of the Legislative Council (MLC)
As per the Prohibition of Simultaneous Membership Rules (1950), framed under Article 101(2) of the Constitution, a person must resign from their seat in the state legislature within 14 days of their election declaration being published in the Gazette of India or the State Gazette, whichever is later. Failing this, their Rajya Sabha seat becomes vacant.
Kumar's switch to the Upper House of Parliament is historic, as he would be the first sitting chief minister to announce his decision to move to the Rajya Sabha. Before him, Chief Ministers have moved from the state to the Centre, but only after a gap.
“The unbreakable bond I share with my party workers and the people of Bihar will endure forever, continuing to provide me with renewed energy, inspiration, and guidance. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I shall remain ceaselessly dedicated to realising the vision of a 'Developed India' and a 'Developed Bihar' by the year 2047,” Nabin said in a post on X
BJP chief Nitin Nabin says he is today resigning from my position as the elected member representing the Bankipur constituency in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. Through the new role entrusted to me by the party, I shall remain ever-ready and committed to the development of my constituency and the state of Bihar, Nabin who just won Rajya Sabha election, said.
As per the law, Nitish Kumar has to resign as MLC. He cannot be member of both the houses. He was elected to Rajya Sabha on 16 March. A leader can however continue to be CM for at least six months without being a member of any house. But has to be a member of either legislative council of assembly within six months of swearing in as CM
One cannot be a member of two houses at the same time as per the Prohibition of Simultaneous Membership Rules, 1950 (under Articles 101/190 of the Constitution). So Nitish Kumar and Nitin Nabin are required to resign as MLC and MLA within 14 days of being elected to Parliament (Rajya Sabha).
BJP national president Nitin Nabin was scheduled to resign as a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Bihar on Sunday, 29 March. But his resignation was postponed at the eleventh hour, even though Bihar Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar had arrived at the Assembly to accept it. Nabin is also headed to Rajya Sabha
JD (U) leader and MLA Anant Kumar Singh has confirmed Nitish Kumar's resignation. Kumar told reporters in Patna on Sunday saying that that the CM had already made up his mind and will tender his resignation from the post of MLC on Monday.
Nitish Kumar is not a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) but a Member of Legislative Council (MLC). One has to be a member of either house to be a chief minister. He is all set to resign today paving way for next CM of Bihar.
Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.<br><br> Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.<br><br> Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.<br><br> Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.<br><br> Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.