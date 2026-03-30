Nitish Kumar resignation LIVE updates: Nitish Kumar resigns as MLC. Can he be CM as well as Rajya Sabha member?

Nitish Kumar resignation LIVE updates: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has resigned from the state legislative council today, 30 March. This comes weeks after his election to the Rajya Sabha.

The resignation would also mean the Janata Dal (United) supremo stepping down as Bihar’s Chief Minister, marking the end of his two-decade-long tenure in one of India’s most politically crucial states.

Nitish Kumar is not a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) but a Member of Legislative Council (MLC). One has to be a member of either house to be a chief minister.

Nitish cannot be a member of a state council and Parliament at the same time, as per the rules.

Race for next Bihar CM

Kumar's return to national politics through the Rajya Sabha could also pave the way for the BJP to have a greater say in the Bihar government and perhaps even stake a claim to the CM's chair. The frontrunner is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

However, several JD(U) leaders have said that Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, who recently entered active politics, should be his father’s successor, according to reports. They claimed that Nishant Kumar has all the qualities needed to become the Chief Minister.

In another development, the BJP national president Nitin Nabin, who was scheduled to resign as a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Bihar on Sunday, flew to Assam without filing his resignation papers in Patna.

Nitin Nabin has to resign, too

Nabin and Nitish Kumar were elected to the Rajya Sabha on 16 March. Nabin is an MLA for the Bankipur seat and, like Nitish, cannot continue as a member of both the houses – state and Parliament.

Nabin will also resign today, the BJP chief said.

As per the Prohibition of Simultaneous Membership Rules, 1950 (under Articles 101/190 of the Constitution), Nitish Kumar and Nitin Nabin are required to resign as MLC and MLA within 14 days of being elected to Parliament (Rajya Sabha).

BJP sources told PTI that Nabin had left for poll-bound Assam and could travel to Delhi from there.

Follow Live Updates on Nitish Kumar and Nitin Nabin resignation here