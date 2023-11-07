comScore
Nitish Kumar runs afoul of BJP, NCW after 'vulgar' speech in Assembly; Dy CM says it is 'sex education'
Nitish Kumar runs afoul of BJP, NCW after 'vulgar' speech in Assembly; Dy CM says it is 'sex education'

 Livemint

The Bihar BJP criticised Nitish Kumar for his 'double-meaning' remarks and called for a ban on such language. The National Commission for Women also demanded an apology from the CM.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar coming out after winter session outside of Bihar Assembly in Patna (Photo: Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)Premium
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar coming out after winter session outside of Bihar Assembly in Patna (Photo: Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar courted controversy on Tuesday with a bizarre speech on the importance of educating women. The remarks – delivered in the state Assembly – have since drawn widespread condemnation from women MLAs and the National Commission for Women. Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav however insisted that the statement ‘should be taken as sex education’.

“Let me tell you one thing. It is wrong if someone misinterprets it. The statement of the CM was regarding sex education. People are hesitant whenever the topic of sex education is discussed. This is now taught in schools. Science and biology are taught in schools. Children learn it. He said what should be done practically to stop the increase in population... This should not be taken in a wrong manner. It should be taken as a sex education…" Yadav told reporters.

The Janata Dal chief can be seen linking the importance of girls' education to population control and – somewhat tangentially – to marital congress. Some of the assembled lawmakers, including Yadav, were seen laughing at his remarks.

Members of the BJP as well as others on social media platforms were somewhat less amused by the comment. Many have since decried the ‘derogatory’ language used by Kumar while others seek an immediate apology. 

"There hasn't been a leader more vulgar than Nitish Kumar in Indian politics. It appears that Nitish babu is bitten by the 'adult, B-grade films' bug. There should be a ban on his double-meaning remarks. It seems he has been influenced by the company he keeps," the Bihar BJP tweeted.

The NCW has also demanded an “immediate and unequivocal apology" from the CM on behalf of all Indian women. His ‘crass’ comments, Chairperson Rekha Sharma opined, were an ‘affront to the dignity and respect that every woman deserves’.

“Such derogatory and cheap language used during his speech is a dark stain on our society. If a leader can make such comments so openly in a democracy, one can only imagine the horror the state must be enduring under his leadership. We stand firm against such behaviour and call for accountability," she added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 07 Nov 2023, 08:25 PM IST
