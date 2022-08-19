Nitish Kumar's helicopter makes emergency landing due to bad weather

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was conducting a survey of drought situation in the state
The helicopter makes an emergency landing in Gaya due to bad weather conditions
The helicopter carrying Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made an emergency landing in Gaya on Friday due to bad weather conditions. The Chief Minister boarded the helicopter to survey the drought situation in multiple districts of Bihar.
Several districts of Bihar are suffering from extreme drought after a deficit of 40% in rainfall this monsoon.
“The state had received 41 percent less than normal rains till July 31 following which more than 90 percent of farmers are suffering from drought-like conditions," said Patliputra MP Ram Kripal Yadav in Lok Sabha.
“As the largely rural and economically impoverished state depends mostly on rains to sustain agriculture, the sowing of paddy has taken place in less than half of the targeted 35 lakh hectare of land," Yadav
The Shahabad region, also known as the "rice bowl" of the state due to its abundance of paddy, has been hit harder due to a lack of water for irrigation, he said.
The lower level of rain has induced a fall in the water table, making it arduous to pump water into the fields.
JD(U) to hold its national executive meeting on August 29
The Janata Dal (United) will hold its national executive meeting on 29 August to discuss the current political situation in the state of Bihar. The national executive meeting will be the first after the party snapped ties with the BJP-led NDA and made a new coalition government with RJD, Congress and the Left.
This was the second time, Nitish Kumar left BJP ‘high and dry’ and changed his allies according to his political calculations. In 2015, Kumar fought the Bihar assembly election in alliance with RJD only to leave the ruling coalition in 2017 for the BJP-led NDA.
Nitish kept his alliance during the Bihar Elections of 2020 and became Chief Minister despite being the junior partner in the coalition with BJP. He again left BJP this month to go back to an alliance with the RJD-led opposition and took the oath a Chief Minister for the record eighth time.
