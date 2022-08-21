Nitish Kumar 'strong’ PM candidate; Tejashwi Yadav explains why5 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2022, 02:41 PM IST
Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav has explained why he considers Nitish Kumar as a ‘strong’ PM candidate for 2024.
In the midst of speculation that Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, might run for prime minister, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav stated on Sunday that the JD(U) leader might be a "strong candidate" if taken into consideration by the opposition. He views him favourably because of the "immense goodwill" people have for him.