Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar chief minister for fourth straight term

Nitish Kumar on Monday took oath as the Bihar chief minister for a fourth straight term at a ceremony attended by the top Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda.

The BJP, which has clinched 31 more seats than the 43 pocketed by Kumar's JD(U), announced two deputy chief ministers for the state of Bihar on the lines of Uttar Pradesh. The names of four- time MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, who were chosen the leader and the deputy leader of the BJP legislature party on Sunday, were elected for the post today.

Along with them, JDU leaders Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Vijendra Prasad Yadav, Ashok Choudhary, and Mewa Lal Choudhary also took oath as Cabinet Ministers of Bihar.

Santosh Kumar Suman, son of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi and Mukesh Sahni of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), BJP leaders Mangal Pandey and Amarendra Pratap Singh took oath as a Cabinet Ministers.

Governor Phagu Chauhan administered Kumar's the oath of office and secrecy to at 4:30 pm today, a day after he staked claim for the formation of a new government in the state, armed with unanimous support of all legislators of the NDA despite his party's plummeted tally.

Kumar was first sworn in as CM in 2000, for a term that lasted barely a week as he failed to muster a majority and returned as a minister at the Centre in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. Five years later, he returned with the JD(U)-BJP alliance winning a majority and upon completion of his tenure returned in 2010 when the coalition won a landslide victory in the assembly polls.

He stepped down in May, 2014, owning moral responsibility for the JD(U)s debacle in Lok Sabha polls, only to return in February, 2015 when a rebellious Manjhi was elbowed out. In November, 2015, the assembly polls were fought and won by the Grand Alliance which then comprised JD(U), Lalu Prasads RJD and Congress with Kumar back as the Chief Minister.

He, however, abruptly exited the alliance in July, 2017, citing irreconcilable differences with the RJD and resigned as Chief Minister only to return in less than 24 hours armed with the support of the BJP.

After his electoral victories in 2010 and 2015, Kumar had taken oath at star-studded ceremonies held at the sprawling Gandhi Maidan in the presence of a large number of dignitaries and the common people.

This time, however, it was a much more subdued affair on account of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, before the oath, the opposition Grand Alliance decided to boycott the oath-taking ceremony of Nitish Kumar, claiming the mandate in the elections was "against the NDA" which has been changed by a "fraud."

RJD, which is spearheading the five-party Mahagathbandhan, and its allies- Congress, CPI-ML, CPI and CPI(M)- have decided to remain away from the swearing-in function of Kumar.

