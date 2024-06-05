Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav fly together for NDA, INDIA meets amid coalition suspense | Watch
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to meet in Delhi as NDA and Opposition plan next steps post 2024 elections.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav are scheduled to travel to Delhi today for meetings. This comes as both the BJP-led NDA and the Opposition INDIA bloc strategise their next steps to form a new government at the Centre after the announcement of Lok Sabha elections 2024.