Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to meet in Delhi as NDA and Opposition plan next steps post 2024 elections.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav are scheduled to travel to Delhi today for meetings. This comes as both the BJP-led NDA and the Opposition INDIA bloc strategise their next steps to form a new government at the Centre after the announcement of Lok Sabha elections 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kumar, whose NDA-allied JD (U) has won 12 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, has emerged as a key player in government formation as the BJP has failed to secure a majority in the Lok Sabha on its own, while the INDIA bloc is also sending feelers to him.

The meeting by the Union Cabinet is scheduled to take place at around 3:30 pm while the meeting by the INDIA bloc will be held in the national capital at 6 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tejashwi Yadav's RJD, an INDIA bloc partner, has secured four Lok Sabha seats. Kumar had during the weekend visited Delhi and met top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In Bihar, other members of the NDA coalition, namely Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), have secured five and one seat(s) respectively.

“RJD has increased its number of seats in Parliament and garnered over one crore votes. Our performance has been very good. We had contested the elections on real issues. The INDIA bloc got the blessings of Lord Ram. One thing is very clear... the Modi factor is now finished. BJP is now dependent on its allies for majority," Yadav told media persons before leaving for Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When asked about whether the INDIA bloc will try to form the government, he said, “We will obviously try."

The BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats. The INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term, but the BJP will need to rely on the support of other parties in his coalition - JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP's chief Chandrababu Naidu. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP fell 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark after votes polled in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were counted. For the first time, since the Bharatiya Janata Party swept to power in 2014, it did not secure a majority on its own.

