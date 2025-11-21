Nitish Kumar's new Bihar Cabinet a slap in people's face, corrupt leaders inducted: Prashant Kishor

Days after facing a drubbing in the Bihar Election 2025, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor alleged that several corrupt and criminal politicians were sworn in as ministers in the new government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Speaking to reporters after a day-long silent fast at Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran, Kishor said “The new cabinet of Nitish Kumar, which took oath on Thursday, is full of corrupts and criminals.”

"I must say that this council of ministers is a slap in the face of the people of Bihar. It's like rubbing salt on the wound as several corrupt leaders were inducted," Prashant Kishor alleged.

He said Nitish Kumar has made all those people ministers who have corruption allegations against them. “They became ministers only because their fathers were ministers…Neta ka bacha bina padhe raja ban gya [A political leader's child became a king without education.]…,” he said.

'We will ensure that women get ₹ 2 lakh' Kishor claimed the leaders inducted into the cabinet indicate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Kumar are least concerned about Bihar.

"They have purchased votes by transferring ₹10,000 into the bank account of more than 1 crore women. Now, they have no concern for the state or the people," Kishor was quoted as saying.

"If I am saying anything wrong, the state government can put me behind bars," he added.

Kishor claimed the government diverted funds from the state's contingency fund and a grant from the World Bank for the cash transfer scheme.

"Now, we will ensure that women get ₹2 lakh as promised by the NDA ahead of the polls," he said.

'Bihar Navnirman Sankalp Yatra' Prashant Kishor also announced that his party will launch the 'Bihar Navnirman Sankalp Yatra' on January 15, during which Jan Suraaj Party workers will visit all houses in the state.

Kishore said as part of the 'Bihar Navnirman Sankalp Yatra', Jan Suraaj Party workers, including him, will visit every house in the state.

"We will visit all houses in the state over 15-18 months and create awareness among the people about the misdeeds of this government. The organisation of the Jan Suraaj Party will be strengthened before the campaign starts," he said.

The former poll strategist said he will donate 90 per cent of his income over the next five years for the party's campaign.

"Besides, whatever assets I have acquired in the last 20 years, except my Delhi house, I will donate those for the party," he said.

"Now, I request the people of Bihar to donate just ₹1,000 to the party on a yearly basis. I will not meet anyone who doesn't donate this amount to the party," he said.

Kishor said he believes in Mahatma Gandhi's ideology of patience and perseverance.