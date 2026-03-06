Nitish Kumar's son Nishant to join JD(U) on March 8 as father files Rajya Sabha nomination

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar will be joining the Janata Dal (United) on Sunday, March 8, the party confirmed on Friday. This marks a historic shift in Bihar's political landscape. After years of Nitish Kumar strictly opposing dynastic politics, his only son, Nishant Kumar, is set to formally enter the arena.

Advertisement

The timing of Nishant's entry is directly linked to a major transition for his father. On Thursday, March 5, Nitish Kumar filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha, signalling the end of his record-breaking tenure as Chief Minister.

However, JD (U) leader Neeraj Kumar informed that during the meeting at CM's house, Union Minister and MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan) and MP Sanjay Jha made the suggestion to bring Nishant into state politics, and said that he will be taking the party membership tomorrow.

"Union Minister Lalan Singh and MP Sanjay Jha suggested that Nishant Kumar should enter the party, and the party enthusiastically welcomed the suggestion. Hence, Nishant Kumar will be joining the party tomorrow. He has given his acceptance to the same and will be conducting a political tour in the state as well," the JD(U) leader said without clarifying further on Nishant's role in the state politics amid the shift in government following the CM's decision.

Advertisement

He further said that "no discussion on the formation of a coalition government was done during the meeting."

He also said that the party leaders expressed disappointment towards Nitish Kumar's decision but extended support for his new political journey.

"Today, a meeting of the party leaders was conducted in the presence of JDU Chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. In the meeting, we all expressed the party's and the people's difficulty and grief over his decision, but since you have decided, the party stands with you as you made the party," he said.

Additionally, JD(U) MLA Vinay Chaudhary also confirmed Nishant Kumar's joining of the party, without confirming his role and the date of joining.

"The CM put forth his views while the Cabinet members expressed their concerns. Nitish Kumar said that he will reside in Patna and will continue to oversee and guide the party. We are sad with his decision, but he has our full support. Nishant Kumar will be joining state politics soon. When and how will be made clear," he said.

Advertisement

JD(U) leaders, including Minister Ashok Choudhary and Shrawon Kumar, have described Nishant's entry as a "Holi gift" to party workers who have long demanded a successor from within the family to maintain the party's core support base.

While Nishant has lived a low-profile life as a software engineer (BIT Mesra alumnus), there is intense speculation that he may be appointed as a Deputy Chief Minister in a new NDA government, or potentially take a leadership role within the party to prevent a vacuum as Nitish moves to Delhi.

For over two decades, Nitish Kumar was the face of "anti-family" politics in Bihar, often using it as a primary weapon against the RJD's Lalu Prasad Yadav. Nishant himself has historically avoided the spotlight, once famously stating he had "no interest in politics." However, with Nitish's health under scrutiny and the JD(U) facing a post-Nitish era, the "political necessity" seems to have outweighed past stances.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha on Thursday, extended his support and guidance to the new government and the party towards the development of the state.

"I am going to the Rajya Sabha. There won't be a problem for you all. I will remain in Bihar as well; all work will continue. Work hard for the development of Bihar. I will keep an eye on everything; do not worry," Kumar said.

The state's longest-serving Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections, extending "full support" to the new Cabinet.

Janata Dal (United) chief, Nitish Kumar, won his fifth election in 2025 as the NDA secured two-third majority in Bihar and took oath for the 10th time as the Chief Minister of the state.

Advertisement

The 75-year-old penned a heartfelt message announcing his decision. He expressed his longing desire to be a member of both houses of the Bihar Legislature as well as the Houses of Parliament. He asserted his commitment to building a "developed Bihar" and extended his "cooperation and guidance" to the new government