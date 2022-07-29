NIV director in field for ICMR head job

NIV director in field for ICMR head job1 min read . 12:46 AM IST
- Health secretary has been given additional charge as DG ICMR until Bhargava’s successor is found
NEW DELHI :The government has received applications from 35 candidates for the post of director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the apex medical research body.
They include: Prof Priya Abraham, director of NIV Pune, Dr Sanghamitra Pati, director of Regional Medical Research Centre in Bhubaneswar, Dr Padmapriyadarsini, director, NIRT Chennai, Dr Rajesh Sagar, professor in the department of Psychiatry AIIMS, and Dr Sameer Bakshi, professor of oncology AIIMS.
The department of health research (DHR) issued an advertisement in April inviting applications from medical scientists with a proven track record of medical and biological health research and administration. Dr Balram Bhargava, former ICMR DG’s term got over on 15 July. “Around 35 applications have come. Now the government panel will soon shortlist 3-4 names of the eligible candidates to further send to Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for final approval," said an official.
ICMR said, “Advertisement for the post DG and secretary-DHR was advised from department of health research (DHR) and application was received at DHR. Information will available at concern(ed) department. Therefore, it is requested to contact the concern(ed) department."
However, queries emailed to the ministry of health and department of health research on Tuesday did not elicit any response till press time.
Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has been given additional charge as DG ICMR and secretary, department of health research until Bhargava’s successor is found.
