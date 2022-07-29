NIV director in field for ICMR head job

The department of health research (DHR) issued an advertisement in April inviting applications from medical scientists with a proven track record of medical and biological health research and administration. Dr Balram Bhargava, former ICMR DG’s term got over on 15 July. “Around 35 applications have come. Now the government panel will soon shortlist 3-4 names of the eligible candidates to further send to Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for final approval," said an official.

