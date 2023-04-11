‘Study on covid vaccines’ efficacy soon’

There was a lot of concern when last year Omicron emerged, and everybody was in a panic. Gradually, many Omicron variants appeared which other countries reported too. Fortunately, India did not suffer any major surge. Currently, we have more than 37,000 active cases. It is time for everyone to be on alert and take precautions. When XBB variant, a recombinant variant of Omicron emerged with two of the variants—BA.2.75 and BA.2.10.1—there was a concern that cases would go up. However, cases did not go up with emerging XBB.1.15 variant like other countries. In India, currently XBB.1.16 is in circulation with almost 75% prevalence in total cases. Surely, it will not be as bad as we saw in Delta because Omicron is mild and most cases are asymptomatic. But from a public health perspective, yes there is alarm, and we follow safe practices including the use of masks, hand hygiene and physical distancing as much as possible.