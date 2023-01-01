NIV scientists to focus on covid

Scientists also warned about other respiratory infections. “These non-covid respiratory infections (rhinoviruses) are another concern because they show symptoms like those of covid. People might think it is normal influenza, and might skip testing and may not isolate or take treatment. So, it is mandatory to get tested for covid to curtail the spread of the infection. However, monitoring of cases of SARI, ILI and similar diseases to identify early warning signals has started in states, and a weekly report for the same is being sent by states to the union health ministry," said the scientist.