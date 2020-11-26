Nivar weakens into 'severe' cyclonic storm after crossing Puducherry

Cyclone Nivar weakened into a severe cyclonic storm from very severe cyclonic storm after it crossed coast near Puducherry on early Thursday morning, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials.

As per a tweet earlier this morning, IMD said, very severe cyclonic Storm NIVAR: weakens into a Severe Cyclonic storm

VERY SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM ‘NIVAR’ WEAKENED AND LAY AS A SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM WITH WIND SPEED OF 100-110 KMPH GUSTING TO 120 KMPH AT 0230 IST OF 26 NOV.. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 25, 2020

Earlier, the IMD had said Nivar will cross coast near Puducherry with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph, gusting up to 145 kmph.

THE CYCLONE ‘NIVAR’ CROSSED TAMILNADU & PUDUCHERRY COASTS NEAR PUDUCHERRY (NEAR LAT. 12.1°N AND LONG. 79.9°) DURING 2330 IST OF 25TH NOV TO 0230 IST OF 26TH NOV. AS A VERY SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM WITH ESTIMATED WIND SPEED OF 120-130 KMPH. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 25, 2020

Nivar made landfall near Puducherry in the early hours of Thursday, bringing heavy rains to the union territory and neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

There were no reports of loss of life due to the cyclone which uprooted trees. Incidents of wall collapse were reported from some parts of Tamil Nadu, state Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar told PTI. The minister said about 2.5 lakh people were housed in cyclone shelters in Tamil Nadu as part of safety measures.

"It's a solace that nothing untoward happened and the weakening of the cyclone is good news," he said.

Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, S Balachandran said rainfall is likely to continue in Tamil Nadu. "The storm now lies inside the land area. There will, however, be rainfall and strong winds as well," he told PTI.

In the next six hours, the severe cyclonic storm will further weaken, he told the agency.

