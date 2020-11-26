Nivar weakens into 'severe' cyclonic storm after crossing Puducherry

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The cyclone made landfall near Puducherry on Thursday morning, bringing heavy rains to the union territory and Tamil Nadu.There were no reports of loss of life. About 2.5 lakh people were housed in cyclone shelters in Tamil Nadu as part of safety measures.
Cyclone Nivar weakened into a severe cyclonic storm from very severe cyclonic storm after it crossed coast near Puducherry on early Thursday morning, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials.
As per a tweet earlier this morning, IMD said, very severe cyclonic Storm NIVAR: weakens into a Severe Cyclonic storm
Earlier, the IMD had said Nivar will cross coast near Puducherry with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph, gusting up to 145 kmph.
Nivar made landfall near Puducherry in the early hours of Thursday, bringing heavy rains to the union territory and neighbouring Tamil Nadu.
There were no reports of loss of life due to the cyclone which uprooted trees. Incidents of wall collapse were reported from some parts of Tamil Nadu, state Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar told PTI. The minister said about 2.5 lakh people were housed in cyclone shelters in Tamil Nadu as part of safety measures.
"It's a solace that nothing untoward happened and the weakening of the cyclone is good news," he said.
Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, S Balachandran said rainfall is likely to continue in Tamil Nadu. "The storm now lies inside the land area. There will, however, be rainfall and strong winds as well," he told PTI.
In the next six hours, the severe cyclonic storm will further weaken, he told the agency.