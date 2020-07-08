Home >News >India >NLC India boiler blast death toll rises to 13
Photo ANI
Photo ANI

NLC India boiler blast death toll rises to 13

1 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2020, 09:46 AM IST Reuters

The blast, which occurred last week when the unit was shut for maintenance, was the second deadly accident at the plant in two months

CHENNAI : NLC India said on Wednesday the death toll from a boiler blast at the lignite miner and electricity generator's plant in the southern Tamil Nadu state rose to 13.

Two people injured in the blast have been discharged, a senior company official said.

The incident, which occurred last week when the unit was shut for maintenance, was the second deadly accident at the plant in two months.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Photo: Bloomberg

NLC India commences coal mining operations in Odisha

1 min read . 28 Apr 2020
The boiler blast occurred at a farm owned by Union minister Nitin Gadkari. Photo: PTI

Boiler blast at Nitin Gadkari’s farm near Nagpur kills one

1 min read . 23 May 2018
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout