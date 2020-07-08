NLC India boiler blast death toll rises to 13

NLC India boiler blast death toll rises to 131 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2020, 09:46 AM IST
The blast, which occurred last week when the unit was shut for maintenance, was the second deadly accident at the plant in two months
CHENNAI : NLC India said on Wednesday the death toll from a boiler blast at the lignite miner and electricity generator's plant in the southern Tamil Nadu state rose to 13.
Two people injured in the blast have been discharged, a senior company official said.
The incident, which occurred last week when the unit was shut for maintenance, was the second deadly accident at the plant in two months.
