NLC India boiler blast death toll rises to 13

NLC India boiler blast death toll rises to 131 min read . 09:46 AM IST
The blast, which occurred last week when the unit was shut for maintenance, was the second deadly accident at the plant in two months
CHENNAI : NLC India said on Wednesday the death toll from a boiler blast at the lignite miner and electricity generator's plant in the southern Tamil Nadu state rose to 13.
Two people injured in the blast have been discharged, a senior company official said.
The incident, which occurred last week when the unit was shut for maintenance, was the second deadly accident at the plant in two months.
