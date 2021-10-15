Government-owned NLC India Ltd, which is operating Talabira II and III coal mines (20 MT annual capacity) in Odisha, has commenced the supply of coal to NTPC Darlipali power station.

Talabira II and III OCP has started production from the financial year 2020-21 and was till now supplying coal to its end use plant NTPL in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin.

Further to meet the requirement of country's coal supply, the excess coal quantity after fulfilling the requirement of end use plant, NLC India is also selling the coal to open market through e-auction with due permission from the coal ministry.

India is facing an acute coal crisis, with supplies at dangerously low levels, thanks to high international prices and monsoon disruptions. The government said it is ramping up per day coal production from 1.94 million to 2 million tonnes within a week.

The ministry of coal said it is taking all efforts to augment coal supplies to the power sector and decided to divert and augment the supplies from captive coal blocks.

"The ministry offered coal supply from Talabira II and III mines to NTPC for their Power plant," it said.

"In this connection, both the companies worked together to commence the supply of coal from Talabira II and III OCP to NTPC (Darlipali and Lara Power Plants). With timely support and necessary coal delivery permits from the Department of Mines, Govt. of Odisha, the coal delivery to the Darlipali Power station has been commenced yesterday, within 24 hours from the directives from the Ministry of Coal."

