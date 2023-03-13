NLC to pick up 51% in green JV with APDCL for ₹1k cr2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 01:08 AM IST
The proposal for the investment has already been moved for the Union government’s consideration, with the JV to set up a 1 gigawatt (GW) initial solar power capacity in Assam at an investment of around ₹5,500 crore.
New Delhi: State-run NLC India Ltd (formerly Neyveli Lignite Corp. Ltd) plans to invest ₹1,000 crore for a 51% stake in a green energy joint venture it is setting up with Assam Power Development Co. Ltd (APDCL), two people aware of the development said.
