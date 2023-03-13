NLC to pick up 51% in green JV with APDCL for 1k cr

The proposal for the investment has already been moved for the Union government’s consideration, with the JV to set up a 1 gigawatt (GW) initial solar power capacity in Assam at an investment of around ₹5,500 crore. These solar power projects are expected to cost ₹5.5 crore per megawatt (MW) and will be set up in a phased manner with 200 MW to be added annually.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}