NLSIU students, alumni seek BCI's 'apology' to NALSAR; oppose Manan Kumar Mishra, CJI's presence at convocation

Students and alumni of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, have condemned the Bar Council of India's (BCI) now-withdrawn directive restricting the enrolment of NALSAR University of Law's 2026 graduates, demanding an "unconditional apology" from the statutory regulator, according to PTI.

The statement, released on Independence Day, was signed by 165 students of NLSIU's graduating class of 2026, 409 current students across various programmes and 128 alumni, according to the statement.

The NLSIU students and alumni also expressed solidarity with the NALSAR student community and called the BCI's action "unconstitutional" and "illegal". They demanded that the BCI explain the protocol governing the use of its official letterhead by its chairperson.

The statement came days after the BCI issued and subsequently withdrew letters dated August 13 directing State Bar Councils not to enrol students from NALSAR's 2026 graduating batch as advocates.

The BCI had initially ordered State Bar Councils to halt the enrolment of NALSAR's 2026 graduates following objections raised by a section of students to the proposal to invite Chief Justice of India Surya Kant as chief guest at the university's convocation.

The NALSAR Student Bar Council also condemned the BCI's withdrawn order and sought an apology from BCI Chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra over what it described as objectionable comments about students and faculty.

NLSIU students question BCI's powers The NLSIU statement argued that the BCI's action was beyond its statutory powers under the Advocates Act, 1961.

According to the students, while the Act empowers the BCI to prescribe standards of professional conduct and promote legal education, it does not authorise the Council to direct State Bar Councils to arbitrarily suspend or prevent the enrolment of otherwise qualified advocates.

The statement also cited Section 24A of the Advocates Act, arguing that the provision specifies grounds for disqualification and does not provide for denial of enrolment based on alleged disrespect towards a judicial officer.

The students further questioned the authority of the BCI chairperson to issue the initial directive unilaterally, referring to the composition of the Council under Section 4 of the Advocates Act.

They described the BCI's action as a "direct attack" on the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

Invoking Rabindranath Tagore's "Where the Mind is Without Fear", the statement said students, faculty and university administrations should be able to act according to their conscience and constitutional values "without fear".

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NALSAR students call BCI inquiry intrusive The NALSAR Student Bar Council said the BCI's direction to the university to identify people involved in the alleged campaign amounted to an intrusion into students' privacy.

The student body said the inquiry sought details that could identify people involved in initiating, drafting, coordinating or circulating the campaign, including student body office-bearers, faculty members, research scholars, alumni and outsiders.

It said revealing such identities could expose students to potential long-term consequences.

The NALSAR council also objected to the language used in the BCI communications, which referred to "groupism" and "dirty politics" and alleged that some faculty members were "misleading, misguiding and instigating students".

The student body described these allegations as unfounded and said peaceful expression of dissent should not be treated in such a manner.

The council also objected to the BCI's subsequent reference to "a handful of teachers and outsiders" allegedly instigating students, arguing that this denied students ownership of their political views.

Students seek reconsideration of CJI's NALSAR invitation The NLSIU statement also called for reconsideration of CJI Surya Kant's proposed role as chief guest at NALSAR's convocation.

The signatories said they supported NALSAR students' request to reconsider the choice of the CJI and expressed their own disapproval of the CJI attending NLSIU's upcoming convocation.

They also expressed disapproval of BCI Chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra attending the NLSIU convocation without taking responsibility for his conduct.

A section of NALSAR students had earlier written to the university's Vice-Chancellor, Registrar and professors opposing the proposal to invite the CJI as chief guest. The objections reportedly related to comments made by the CJI concerning student protests in Delhi.

The NALSAR Student Bar Council, meanwhile, said universities should foster independent thought, critical inquiry and the "courage to question authority".

It also said legitimate and lawful dissent was protected under Article 19(1)(a), citing a Supreme Court judgment.

The NALSAR student body further alleged that Mishra's position as both BCI chairperson and a BJP Rajya Sabha member raised concerns about the nature of the inquiry into the student campaign.