NMC asks medical colleges to use national dialysis programme portal

“In India, around two lakh people suffer from kidney related complication every year and they need to undergo kidneys transplant, but only 10,000 patients get donors while the rest of the patients sustain through dialysis which is a cost approx. ₹1 lakh in private centers in a month. The government’s dialysis program is going to help thousands of patients every year in getting dialysis free of cost in government hospitals and at subsidized rate in the private hospitals," Anup Kumar, head of urology and kidney transplant department at Safdarjung Hospital said.