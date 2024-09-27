The state of mess at National Medical Commission
Summary
- India's apex medical education regulator suffers from lack of coordination as its various boards work at cross-purposes
New Delhi: India's apex medical education regulator has sought government intervention to resolve an internal crisis with its four autonomous boards working at cross-purposes, two people aware of the development said. The National Medical Commission (NMC) has had to cancel several public notices following poor internal consultations, and has flagged the matter to the Union health ministry.