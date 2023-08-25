NMC issues rules for new medical schools: 150 seats max

NEW DELHI: New medical colleges cannot offer more than 150 MBBS places starting the 2024-25 academic session, according to a fresh regulation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The small number of seats will allow better monitoring of such colleges, according to the National Medical Commission (NMC) which introduced the regulation.

The medical education regulator made it mandatory for new colleges to follow a ratio of 100 MBBS seats for every one million population in states and the UTs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NMC said that after FY24, letters of permission (LOP) for starting a new medical colleges will be issued only for annual intake capacity to bring more transparency in medical education. Such colleges should have at least 21 departments.

New colleges also must live-stream classes and patient-care in teaching hospitals to an NMC control room.

“The objective of these regulations is to prescribe for a medical college and medical institution approved for admissions of MBBS students annually, the minimum requirements of accommodation in the college and its associated teaching hospitals, staff (teaching and technical) and equipment in the college departments and hospitals," said the NMC regulation on establishing new medical institutions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The medical institution must ensure compliance with the bio-medical waste (Management & Handing) Rules, 2019. They shall have a robust institutional policy on biomedical waste management of human origin, with a well-defined arrangement for segregation and discarding of biomedical waste. Facilities for biomedical waste management shall be commensurate with the Central/State legislations," it said.

New teaching hospitals should have rural health training centres, community health centres, or urban health centers affiliated to it, according to the location of the college.