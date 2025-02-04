Global standards

“We are trying to create a repository of best PG experts or faculties who will be part of SEC for one year and so on. They will make the comprehensive curriculum of each [of the] specialties —for example, medicine, cardiology etc," Dr Srinivas told Mint. “This step will be democratic in nature; curriculum will be more advanced. This practice is followed internationally. In fact, the US has ‘Specialty boards’. But we are calling it SEC, and they will do the same sort of work."