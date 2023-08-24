NMC stays its order on prescribing only generic medicines

The regulations mandated all doctors and medical professionals—private and government—to prescribe generic drugs.

NEW DELHI :The National Medical Commission (NMC) has put on hold with immediate effect its recent regulation mandating doctors to prescribe only generic drugs or face punishment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The notification issued on 2 August said, “Every RMP (registered medical prctitioner) should prescribe drugs using generic names written legibly and prescribe drugs rationally, avoiding unnecessary medications and irrational fixed-dose combination tablets." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The notification also stated that RMPs and their families must not receive any gifts, travel facilities, hospitality, cash or monetary grants, consultancy fee or honorariums, or access to entertainment or recreation from pharmaceutical companies.

“The regulation for doctor’s professional conduct has been put on hold for further consultation with the stakeholders," said an official.

“It is clarified that the National Medical Commission Registered Medical Practitioner (Professional Conduct), 2023 shall not be operative and effective till further gazette notification on the subject by NMC. Besides, this it is clarified that Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002 shall come into force with immediate effect," said the latest government gazette notification. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An NMC official said, “There is tremendous pressure from private sector, and we have had a series of meetings with the stakeholders. People from the private sector are opposing the compulsory mandate for all doctors to prescribe generic drugs. The other issue discussed was why doctors cannot attend or hold sponsored educational events."

Queries sent to the health ministry remained unanswered.