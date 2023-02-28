NMCG kicks off two-week capacity building programmes for civil servants from Bangladesh and Arunachal Pradesh

NEW DELHI : The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), Mussoorie held joint inaugural sessions on Tuesday as the two capacity-building programmes for the civil servants of Bangladesh (57th batch with 40 participants) and Arunachal Pradesh (2nd batch with 29 participants) commenced at the campus.

Bharat Lal, DG, chaired the session.

He emphasized the crucial role of civil servants in providing efficient public service delivery.

Lal said that it is important to create an enabling environment for citizens to realize their potential by improving infrastructure, services and facilities.

He urged officers to share their experiences and learnings, which could be further fine-tuned by other officers for the benefit of people and implemented in other areas.

“The session provided an opportunity for mutual learning and knowledge sharing between participants from Arunachal Pradesh and Bangladesh, with an aim to achieve sustainable development goals and facilitate good governance," the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions said.

The capacity building programme comprises sessions on topics such as public policy and implementation, digital governance, revitalizing rivers, a centralized public grievance redressal system, innovative education outcomes, rural housing, project planning, execution and monitoring, shifting governance paradigms, fintech and inclusion, planning and constructing eco-friendly smart cities through case studies, gender and development, anti-corruption strategies, investment promotion and entrepreneurship, decentralized municipal solid waste management, and health governance in India, among other important areas.

The programme also offers exposure visits to Pradhan Mantri Sanghralaya, Indian Parliament, and other locations for participants.

“In 2022, the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) signed an MoU with the Government of Bangladesh to enhance the skills of 1,800 civil servants by 2025.

Another MoU signed in the same year aims to develop the capacity of civil servants in Arunachal Pradesh.

By improving the capacity of civil servants, delivery in terms of policy reforms, infrastructure, and services can be further enhanced," the ministry added.

The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) is dedicated to promoting collaboration and learning among civil servants in India and neighbouring countries, in line with the ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ philosophy espoused by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“NCGG’s capacity-building initiatives for civil servants aim to promote good governance, enhance service delivery, and improve the quality of life of citizens by reaching the last person," the ministry said.