Water Ministry's NMCG signs MoU with state bodies for sewage treatment plants to clean Yamuna1 min read . 11:06 PM IST
With this project, the NMCG aims to take care of the existing sewerage problems in the Agra city which pollutes Yamuna river.
The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam and Vishvaraj Environment Private Limited (VEPL) on 25 August signed a tripartite Concession Agreement for development of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) for Agra under hybrid annuity mode at a total cost of ₹582.84 crores.
The NMCG approved the project for construction of STPs of total capacity of 177.6 MLD, including developing interception & diversion (I&D) structures, I&D network laying, sewage pumping stations including operation and maintenance for 15 years.
With this project, the NMCG aims to take care of the existing sewerage problems in the Agra city which pollutes Yamuna river. The government body hopes, on completion of this project, there will be no discharge of untreated sewage from Agra city into River Yamuna thereby reducing pollution load in the river.
"This project will be another milestone in achieving the objective of preventing any untreated waste water entering River Yamuna, which is one of the major tributaries of River Ganga," NMCG Director General G Asok Kumar said.
This project will be implemented under Hybrid Annuity based PPP model and will ensure that operation and maintenance of the STPs are done as per stringent performance requirements, the statement added.
