Iron ore is the key raw material used in steel making. Any change in its prices has a direct impact on the rates of steel

NMDC hikes iron ore prices by ₹ 200 per tonne

1 min read . 06:27 PM IST

PTI

In a BSE filing, NMDC said it has increased the price of lumps or high-grade iron ore by ₹200 to ₹3,450 per tonne, and that of iron ore fines or inferior grade ore also by ₹200 to ₹3,160 a tonne