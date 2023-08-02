NMDC records 19% growth in iron ore production in July

“National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), a Navratna miner under the Ministry of Steel, has reported record-breaking production for the period up to July 2023. In July alone, the mining major produced 2.44 million tonne and sold 3.03 million tonne of iron ore, showing a month-on-month growth of 19% and 2.7% in production and sales respectively," the ministry of steel said in a statement.