'No 2.0 to life': Mumbai Police’s BTS-backed message lands, blends pop with public warning.

Mumbai Police has turned to K-pop to deliver a stark reminder on road safety.
In a short video shared on social media, the department used a track by BTS to highlight the dangers of reckless driving.
The clip shows several bikers speeding and riding dangerously through city roads. Just as the music reaches the “ride” segment of 2.0 from their latest album Arirang, the video abruptly cuts.
What follows is a stark message on screen: “Stop, rideeee safe. Better Than Sorry”, a deliberate wordplay referencing the global band. The video’s caption reinforced the warning: “No ‘Hooligans’ allowed on road. Remember there’s no 2.0 to life. #ComebackHomeSafe (sic)”.
The messaging hinges on a simple but effective idea — unlike a song or a replay button, life offers no second version. By pairing a globally recognisable track with real-world visuals of unsafe riding, Mumbai Police sought to capture attention in a crowded digital space while pushing a critical civic message.
The video quickly gained traction online, amplified further when RM of BTS liked the post, signalling its reach beyond India’s borders and into the band’s global fanbase.
The video got some amazing reactions. HYBE India commented, “Serving law, order… and immaculate taste ❤️ (sic)”, while Netflix India added, “here before rkive and mnijungkook (sic)”.
Among the general public, one user commented, “NOW I WANT TO KNOW WHO'S HANDLING THE SOCIALS 😂😂😂 (sic)”, while another wrote, “Aayo this is so creative”. A third said, “We got Mumbai police Army in 2026💃💜 (sic)”, while yet another added, “We got BTS X Mumbai Police collab before GTA VI (sic)”.
Mumbai Police has, in recent years, built a reputation for using humour, pop culture references and sharp wordplay to communicate serious issues, particularly around traffic discipline and public safety. Campaigns like these often aim to reach younger audiences who are more active on social media platforms, where traditional advisories may struggle to gain traction.
Road safety remains a pressing concern in Indian cities, with speeding and negligent riding among the leading causes of accidents. By framing the issue through a cultural lens, authorities appear to be experimenting with ways to make such warnings more memorable.
The BTS-backed video stands out not just for its timing and execution, but for its ability to merge entertainment with enforcement — a reminder, delivered with rhythm, that the consequences of reckless behaviour on the road are far from fleeting.