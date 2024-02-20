No Aadhaar numbers cancelled UIDAI clarifies, after Mamata Banerjee says numbers in West Bengal ‘delinked’
UIDAI, in response to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's allegations, reiterated that no Aadhaar numbers have been cancelled. The authority stressed its commitment to addressing grievances and maintaining the integrity of the Aadhaar database.
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has affirmed that no Aadhaar numbers have been cancelled, despite ongoing efforts to keep the Aadhaar database updated, as per a PTI report.
