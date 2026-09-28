No AC, dropped elsewhere at midnight: Passenger wins compensation against travel company in consumer court

A Visakhapatnam consumer commission has ordered a travel company to pay ₹31,500 to a passenger. He paid for an AC bus but travelled in a bus without AC. The company also dropped him before his destination late at night, The Indian Express reported.

The passenger booked a journey from Hyderabad to Rajahmundry for ₹1,200. He paid the travel company through a UPI app. According to his complaint, the company promised an AC bus while accepting the booking. However, he was made to travel in a bus without air conditioning, the publication added.

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He also said that the company had not given him a physical ticket. His complaint covered both the promised bus service and the location where he was dropped off.

The passenger said he was left near Kovvuru at around 12:30 AM. This was about 9-10 km before Rajahmundry, his intended destination. He alleged that the company made no proper arrangements for his onward journey.

He also said that it had shown no concern for his safety at that hour. According to him, the experience caused considerable inconvenience and hardship.

According to Express, the passenger initially sought a refund of ₹500 as a “reasonable settlement”. He said the company refused his request and behaved rudely. He further alleged that its behaviour was intimidating.

He then approached the National Consumer Helpline to resolve the matter. However, his complaint was closed for procedural reasons without providing a solution. The dispute later came before the Visakhapatnam District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission.

The commission included President Gudla Tanuja and members Varri Krishna Murthy and Rahimunnisa Begum. It noted that the travel company had received notice but did not appear. The 15 September order was, therefore, passed without the company's participation.

The commission examined evidence of the passenger's payment to the travel company. It found that ₹1,200 had been deducted from his account. This established that he had paid the company for the journey.

Company held responsible The commission held the company responsible for failing to provide the promised AC bus. It said the company could not avoid responsibility after accepting payment for that service.

“The opposite party cannot shy away from their liability for making the complainant travel by a non-AC bus instead of an AC bus for which the fare/consideration was received by the opposite party,” The Indian Express quoted the September 15 ex parte order as stating.

Dropping the passenger at Kovvuru instead of Rajahmundry was another failure in service. The commission noted that the fare had covered travel to Rajahmundry.

The company was directed to refund ₹500 towards the difference in bus charges. It was also ordered to pay compensation and ₹1,000 towards legal costs.