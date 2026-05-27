‘No accountability’: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi, demands judicial probe into CBSE On Screen Marking controversy

Former Congress president and current Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi lashed out against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in connection with the CBSE engaging a particular company for the 'On Screen Marking' (OSM) of answer scripts despite its questionable record during a similar exercise in Telangana.

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The Lok Sabha LoP has demanded a judicial inquiry into the same along with the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe what he has described as "an entire scam".

Gandhi questioned how the CBSE gave the contract to a company called COEMPT, which had been the subject of a similar controversy while operating with the name Globarena.

"The CBSE examination results have been marred by massive irregularities, leaving millions of students across the country along with their parents in a state of shock," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

Also Read | CBSE student faces trolling after alleging answer sheet mix-up

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"And Mr. Modi? As always—no answers, no accountability, no shame," he added, targetting the prime minister.

"Name changed—but the intent the same, the nature the same.

Everyone knew the history, yet the contract was still awarded. The future of 1.85 million children was handed over to such a company, and no one batted an eye," he said, adding that "This isn't a mistake—it's a deliberate conspiracy."

The former Congress president also listed some questions in this regard:

1. Why was the CBSE contract given to COEMPT, and on whose orders?

2. Which rules and procedures were bypassed to award this contract to the company?

3. COEMPT had already been embroiled in controversies under the name Globarena—why didn't CBSE know about it? Why weren't background checks done?

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4. What exactly is the connection between COEMPT's management and the Modi government?

He also had a message for students who appeared for the CBSE board examinations this year: "CBSE's Gen Z comrades—your hard work, your future, no one will be able to steal it. We will dig to the root of this conspiracy and uproot this corruption once and for all."

Also Read | SC refuses to stay CBSE policy mandating two regional languages for Class 9-10

Congress attacks 'Mantri Pradhar' and 'Pradhan Mantri' On Wednesday, the Congress attacked both Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as well as PM Narendra Modi over the CBSE's OSM system's issue. The grand old party said that the "Mantri Pradhan's insistence" on continuing in his position as well as "Pradhan Mantri's protecting him is shameful".

In a press conference, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar attacked the Central government over the NEET leak as well as the CBSE's OSM system. He alleged that the Centre was unable conduct even a single examination properly.

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"The responsibility to conduct all important exams has been handed over to the NTA, on which questions are raised repeatedly," Kumar said.

Kumar also alleged that a probe into the background of Abhishek Singh, the National Testing Agency (NTA) director, would reveal his political connections and closeness to the people in government.

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"Narendra Modi, by shattering the dreams of the country's youth, is selling them the spectacle of a developed India. What is happening in the country may be comedy for the government, but for children, it is a matter of life and death," he said.