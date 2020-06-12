No action against companies that did not pay full wages during lockdown: SC

In a relief to private employers, the Supreme Court today said that no coercive action can be taken till the end of July against companies who have not paid wages to workers during the coronavirus lockdown .

The top court asked the state governments to facilitate settlement between firms and employees over wage payment and submit reports before labour commissioners.

The apex court also gave the Centre four more weeks to file a reply on the legality of the March 29 notification that had ordered mandatory payment of full wages during the lockdown.

"Industries and labourers need each other and efforts should be made to resolve dispute over wage payments," the Supreme Court said today.

The Union Home Ministry in a circular, in its circular in March stated all “employers, be it in the industry or in the shops and commercial establishments, shall make payment of wages of their workers at their work places, on the due date, without any deduction, for the period their establishments are under closure during the lockdown."

"Efforts should be made to sort out disputes regarding payment of wages for 50 days," a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MR Shah said today.

The top court said those who are willing to work should be allowed to work, notwithstanding the disputes regarding wages.

