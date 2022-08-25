The fact-checking arm of the Public Information Bureau, PIB Fact check busted a fake order claiming to be from the Ministry of Finance. The order talking about payment of additional installment of dearness allowance from 1 July 2022 was doing rounds on social media platforms. The bureau which tagged the Ministry of Finance with the tweet also made it clear that the Department of Expenditure has not issued any such order.

A #Fake order circulating on #WhatsApp is claiming that the additional instalment of Dearness Allowance will be effective from 01.07.2022#PIBFactCheck



▶️Department of Expenditure has not issued any such order@FinMinIndia pic.twitter.com/UZBxDsZuol — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 25, 2022

The order was carefully drafted with proper formats to make it look authentic. A proper subject was given which claimed- Grant of Dearness Allowance to Central Government employees- Revised Rates effective from 01.07.2022.

The order claimed to enhance the Dearness Allowance of Central Government employees from 34% to 38% of the basic pay from 1 July 2022.

The order had 7 points explaining the decision and also had the sign of Director of Department of Expenditure Nirmala Dev. The order was further referenced to all the concerned ministries and departments.

PIB busted is a fact-checking arm of the Public Information Bureau which do fact-checking and busts fake orders or news on government policies. PIB Busted works to counter misinformation on government policies and government schemes. It also has a telegram channel where they do similar sorts of work.

PIB fact check also recently busted a fake order which claimed that the central government has decided to bring Agniveer kind of policy to recruit teachers in government schools. The order claimed that teachers will be recruited for a maximum period of ten years.

Similarly, it also busted the fake news about a comment from the Ministry of Broadcasting and Information that FIR will be registered against all fake journalists in the country. While busting the fake news the PIB fact check made it clear that no such order was passed by the ministry.